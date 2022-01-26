GPL: 2nd window registration to open Feb 1

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the second registration window for the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season will be opened on February 1-24, 2022.

It, however, urges clubs that the window for both International and Domestic (ITMS and DTMS) transfers for Ghana which was opened on January 1, will close on Monday, January 31, 2022.

“All clubs are to take note and transfer all their players through the ITMS and DTMS when the transfer window opens on Monday, January 31, 2022 and register their players when the registration window opens on Tuesday, February 1, 2022,” an FA statement noted.

It urged the clubs to fully comply with the directive and informed that there shall be no extensions to the window.