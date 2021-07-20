GPHA DG commends Burkina Faso trading c’nity

The Director General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), Mr Michael Luguje, has commended the trading community in Burkina Faso for using Ghana’s ports and corridors more than other francophone countries over the years.



The GPHA Director General was speaking during a courtesy call on him by Ms Agarba Patricia Badolo, the Deputy Managing Director in charge of Support Services from the Burkina Faso Chamber of Commerce and Industry.



He said, “We have competition from Togo, Cote d’Ivoire, Benin, which are Francophone and also use CFA, despite that Ghana is number two.”



Mr Luguje said the Ports of Ghana would continue to deliver reliable services to the trading community of Burkina Faso, and explained that plans are far advanced by the government of Ghana to provide alternative cargo transport routes to serve the Sahelian regions.



“There’s already a rail line that is being constructed from Tema to the Volta Lake and the expectation is that we can build a small port at the Lake and then build another small port in the North at the end of the river so that cargo can move from port by rail to the water and then up North and so far, studies show that if you use that route, there is a cost-advantage,” he said.



Ms Badolo assured all of continuous collaboration with Ghana’s Port Authority to woo more traders to use the country’s ports.

GNA

