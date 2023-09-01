Govt urged to ensure passage of Internal Audit Service Bill

The government has been asked to ensure the passage of the Internal Audit Service Bill, to curb corruption in both the pub­lic and private sector.

This would ensure that all rots in every institution are removed towards accelerated socioeco­nomic development of the country.

The Director General of the Internal Audit Service, Dr Eric Oduro Osae, made the call at the inauguration of the newly elected Governing Council of the Institute of Internal Auditors Ghana (IIA-Ghana), in Accra, on Wednesday.

The new executives tasked to see to the welfare of the IIA-Ghana and its members, are Joseph Dakora Zumasigee, president, and Mr Ebenezer Kwadwo Omari-Mireku, the vice president.

The others who will serve as council members are Mrs Brenda Mills-Pappoe, Mrs Elizabeth Tei Kwartey, Mrs Stella Acheam­pong, Mrs Joana Erskine-Atadja, Mrs Harriet Akua Karikari, Mr Martin Abayateye and Mr Eric Obodai.

According to Dr Osae, internal audit was the foundation of ev­ery country’s development, hence the need to empower internal au­ditors with the passage of the bill into law, to enable them deliver their mandate.

“Where we are heading as a country, if we don’t work on the legislation early within the next three years, it will create prob­lems for all of us,” he said.

Dr Osae asked the IIA-Ghana to collaborate with the Institute of Chartered Accountants and other professional bodies to ensure efficiency.

He urged stakeholders to sup­port the work of the IIA-Ghana as “without a proper internal audit, the control systems will be weak and if they are weak, the economy will collapse.”

Dr Osae asked the new executives to execute the task given them to the fullest, so the IIA-Ghana would be a sought after professional body by all persons.

The new president of IIA-Ghana, Mr Zumasigee, told auditors that “there would be push back from persons in or­ganisations that benefit from the weaknesses of your organisations so the IIA-Ghana would support you”.

He expressed excitement over his new role and declared that his administration would address challenges facing members.

“To our stakeholders, we ex­pect that when internal auditors refer challenges to you you will support them to resolve it and whip everyone in line,” Dr Osae stressed.

The out-gone president of the IIA-Ghana and new coun­cil member, Mrs Karkari, said during her three-year tenure, she chalked successes such as acquiring a new office space and organising international confer­ences for members.

BY JESSEL LARTEY THERSON-COFIE & GABRIEL GLAGO