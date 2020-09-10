Govt to contunue to invest in social programmes, policies -Veep

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said the government will continue to invest in social programmes and policies that will benefit the masses.

He noted that one of the ways to ensure a fair distribution of the nation’s resources was to initiate policies and programmes that would serve the general interest and needs of the people.

“For this reason the NPP government introduced social policies such as the National Health Insurance Scheme, Free Senior High School Policy and the Planting for Food and jobs programme, among others to support livelihoods”, he said.

The Vice President stated this when he was addressing the chiefs and people of the Bulenga Traditional Area in the Wa East District of the Upper West Region on Tuesday as part of a two-day working visit to the region.

Dr Bawumia stated that a future NPP government would continue with the implementation of those programmes and put in place measures to curtail the challenges that had been experienced during the implementation of the policies.

“The NPP government brought in whole new development architecture to ensure that every region gets its fair share of the national cake. Free SHS will continue unabated and we will expand the scope to ensure that it is devoid of the challenges it experienced in previous years”, he said.

Mr Bawumia said “the opposition National Democratic Congress has zero credibility when it comes to issues of free SHS because its Flagbearer, Mr John Mahama did not believe the policy was feasible and said it could not be done. Therefore, if you give him the mandate he will cancel free SHS”.

He stated that a future NPP government would build 16 model senior high schools for Zongo communties in all the sixteen regions of Ghana, adding that it would be well furnished to enhance the education needs of the students.

Dr Bawumia used the occasion to pledge his party’s commitment to maintaining peace and tranquility in the country and said the NPP was going to resort to issue-based campaigns devoid of insults and foul words that could spark tensions and controversies.

“There will be no insults because the NPP as a development-oriented party was more concerned about what it could do for the nation’s development and improve the lives of the people without leaving anyone behind”, he said.

He appealed to Ghanaians to retain the NPP in power in order to continue to serve them with good policies.

Dr Bawumia, accompanied by the Minister for the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, Deputy Minister for Roads, Mr Anthony Karbo, Chief Executive Officer for the Zongo Development Fund, Hajia Aisha Salifu and other government functionaries visited the Wa and Bussie Paramouncies as part of the tour.

At Wa, the King for the Waala Traditional Kingdom, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV commended the NPP government for expediting action on their request to make the Wa Campus of the University for Development Studies autonomous and converting Wa Polytechnic into a technical University.

He, however, appealed to the presidency to provide the needed infrastructure for the two schools to ensure they operated optimally.

LYDIA DARLINGTON FORDJOUR, BULENGA