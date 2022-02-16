Govt secures GH¢1.08bn from 2-year bond

Government secured a little above ¢1.08 billion from the sale of a 2-year bond issued on February 10, 2022.

This came few days after credit ratings agency, Moody’s downgraded Ghana’s credit worthiness into junk status.

Myjoyonline.com reported yesterday that per the auctioning results, government accepted all bids worth GH¢1.082 billion received from the investors – both foreign and non-resident investors.

The yield or interest yield of the 2-year debt instrument was however 19.75 per cent. This was at the upper band of the Initial Pricing Guidance.

However, analysts, believe the cost of the bond was favourable.

It is unclear whether the recent downgrading of Ghana’s credit rating by Moody’s and Fitch affected the sale of the debt instrument.

But based on the trading results, the impact might have not been significant.

Proceeds from the sale of the bond will be used largely to finance maturing debt.

Absa, Black Star Advisors, Cal Bank, Databank, Ecobank Fidelity, GCB Bank, IC Securities and Stanbic Bank were joint book runners.

In December 2021, rates on the 2-year and 5-year bonds increased to 19.75 per cent and 21.00 per cent respectively, from 18.50 per cent and 19.85 respectively, while rates on the 3-year, 6-year, 7-year and 10-year bonds broadly declined.

The rates on the 15-year and20-year bonds, however, remained unchanged at 19.75 per cent and 20.20 per cent respectively, over the same comparative period.