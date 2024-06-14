Govt releases GH¢7.4m to clear 64 containers of medical supplies

All 64 containers of med­ical supplies, devices and equipment that have been locked up at the Tema Port since May last year are expected to be cleared by the end of June 2024.

This follows the release of GH¢7.4 million from the Ministry of Finance to cover outstanding charges, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Health in Accra yesterday.

The release of the funds comes after health-focused Civil Society Organisations mounted pressure on the government for the release of the medicines essential for treating diseases.

Explaining the circumstance that led to the backlog, the state­ment recalled it received a total of 283 containers of various med­ical commodities from the Global Fund through the Tema port.

It said the containers included 272 containers of mosquito nets; two containers of pharmaceu­ticals, including antiretroviral (ARVs), HIV Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDTs), and others; one con­tainer of TB medication, and eight containers of medical devices and equipment (TB cartridges).

The statement said the Health Ministry with assistance from the Finance Ministry secured auction chits for the clearance of 219 con­tainers, leaving the outstanding 64 container as a result of third-party charges of GH¢ 7.4 million.

The statement said a request was made to the Finance ministry for auction chits for the outstand­ing 64 containers that comprised one TB medication container and the remaining mosquito nets as well as pay third party charges.

It said it had now received the funds to pay for the demurrage and third party charges to clear all the outstanding containers sent by the Global Fund from the Tema Ports.

“We, therefore, urge the people of Ghana and our stakeholders to continue to exercise patience as we work to ensure the clearance and delivery of these essential com­modities for the good of public health

“The Ministry of Health reaffirmed its unwavering commit­ment to promoting the interests and well-being of all Ghana­ians through the provision of high-quality services, programmes and policies,” the statement said.

BY TIMES REPORTER