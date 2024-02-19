Govt releases GH¢150m to contractors …for road maintenance

The Gov­ernment has made available GH¢150 million to contractors, to undertake road maintenance across the country.

“The government has released an amount of GH¢150 million for the engagement and payment to road contractors un­dertaking pothole patch­ing across the country,” the Ministry of Roads and Highways, said in a statement issued in Accra last Friday, and copied the media.

• Mr Asenso-Boakye, Roads and Highways Minister designate

The statement signed and issued by Nasir Ah­mad Yartey, Head, Public Relations Unit, Ministry of Roads and Highway, said the money formed part of the first quarter releases from the Ministry of Finance to the Ministry towards the project.

It said the intervention was to enable the Ghana Highways Authority and the Department of Urban Roads to take advantage of the dry season to undertake routine pothole patching on some major roads, which had deterio­rated due to heavy rains, last year.

“The ministry is hopeful that this timely interven­tion will result in smooth­er road surfaces, help re­duce the risk of accidents and prolong the lifespan of our road infrastruc­ture,” the statement said.

It said the Ministry of Roads and Highways was committed to addressing all road network challeng­es across the country, and, therefore, urged the public to cooperate with the ministry as to enable it to improve the national road network.

BY TIMES REPORTER