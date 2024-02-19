Govt releases GH¢150m to contractors …for road maintenance

The Government has made available GH¢150 million to contractors, to undertake road maintenance across the country.
“The government has released an amount of GH¢150 million for the engagement and payment to road contractors undertaking pothole patching across the country,” the Ministry of Roads and Highways, said in a statement issued in Accra last Friday, and copied the media.
The statement signed and issued by Nasir Ahmad Yartey, Head, Public Relations Unit, Ministry of Roads and Highway, said the money formed part of the first quarter releases from the Ministry of Finance to the Ministry towards the project.
It said the intervention was to enable the Ghana Highways Authority and the Department of Urban Roads to take advantage of the dry season to undertake routine pothole patching on some major roads, which had deteriorated due to heavy rains, last year.
“The ministry is hopeful that this timely intervention will result in smoother road surfaces, help reduce the risk of accidents and prolong the lifespan of our road infrastructure,” the statement said.
It said the Ministry of Roads and Highways was committed to addressing all road network challenges across the country, and, therefore, urged the public to cooperate with the ministry as to enable it to improve the national road network.
BY TIMES REPORTER