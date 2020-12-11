Govt completes negotiations to revive national airline

The Aviation Ministry says it has completed negotiations with stakeholders in the sector towards reviving Ghana’s national airline.

It’s been a decade since the collapse of the country’s only airline, Ghana International Airline in 2010, after countless allegations of the mismanagement, incompetence and corruption.

Since then, governments have proposed a revival of the airline with the aim of building it to withstand industry shocks.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Aviation Security Service Providers Association at the Ghana Civil Aviation Training Academy, the sector Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda, said in line with government’s plan of making Ghana the aviation hub within the sub-region, government was committed to achieving this goal in the coming months.

“We want to take this opportunity to announce that we have indeed completed negotiations that we need to conclude with our partner, Egypt Air in this case. All the issues that were outstanding in the past have been resolved. We’ve compiled all we need to compile, which includes the shareholders’ agreement, the business plan, to ensure that we get the approval from the key agencies in Ghana. The Parliament is the only step left for us to have a national airline”, he said.

The formation of the Aviation Security Service Providers Association, Ghana, is also in line with government’s objective to promoting and fostering a thriving and dynamic affiliation among members and other stakeholders in the Aviation Industry in building a robust sector.

For this reason, the newly inaugurated ASSPA-GH has been tasked to contribute towards improving the quality of aviation security in the sub-region.

According to citifmonline.com the Minister said “The Ministry of Aviation is committed to providing an enabling environment for various industry stakeholders and the needed support and assistance for the aviation security initiatives by respective industry players. We entreat ASSPA to collaborate effectively with the relevant authorities and adhere to the required regulations and standard in the industry. We, in turn, assure you of government’s support to deliver on your mandate.”