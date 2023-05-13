Govt committed to strengthening WASH systems

The Ministry of Sanita­tion and Water Resources (MSWR) has reiterated its commitment to step up moves to strengthen Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) systems in the country.

Despite significant achievements in the sector within the past few years, it said, the Ministry was prepared to support efforts and intensify collaborations with stake­holders to work towards realising the government’s agenda.

“This is a reminder that despite the many good initiatives intro­duced by the government and development partners, we still face challenges and a lot had to be done to achieve success,” it stated.

This commitment was made at the 2nd multi-stakeholder execu­tive breakfast conversation held in Accra on Wednesday.

It was organised by World Vision Ghana in partnership with MSWR on the theme; “Metropolitan, Mu­nicipal and District Assemblies and sustainable wash delivery”.

The Deputy Minister, MSWR, Mr Amidu Issahaku Chinna, who spoke on behalf of the Minister underscored the importance of such engagement that had yield­ed positive results which would provide safe drinking water and improved sanitation to everybody.

“As Ghana has not recorded any incidence of cholera is enough testimony to the fact that we are doing certain things right and that is an achievement we should all be proud of and celebrate as sector practitioners,” he said.

He said the 2030 Sustainable De­velopment Agenda recognised the centrality of water resources and the vital role that improved drink­ing water, sanitation and hygiene services played in advancing other related areas such as health, educa­tion, equity and poverty reduction.

Mr Issahaku Chinna said a presidential compact for water, sanitation and hygiene would soon be developed to illustrate and rein­force the government’s leadership and commitment to make universal access to WASH services for all

Ghanaians a reality.

He bemoaned how often stake­holders in the WASH sector have noticed a disconnection between policy and implementation, espe­cially at the MMDA level with local government officials either not aware of existing relevant policies and strategies.

However, he outlined his outfit’s preparedness to promote the participation of MMDAs in policy and strategy development and prioritise the dissemination of the same at the Sub-National level.

The National Director of World Vision International –Ghana, Dickens Thunde said while the government had made giant strides in the provision of safe drinking for its citizens, the same could not be said about improved basic sani­tation and open defecation.

He said access to safe drinking water and improved toilets in schools and health care facilities were equally problematic and that was why there was the need for concerted efforts to improve the situation.

BY BENEDICTA GYIMAAH FOLLEY