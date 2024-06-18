‘Govt committed to human capital development’

Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, a deputy Minister of Edu­cation, has affirmed the government’s dedication to per­sistently backing the advancement of human capital in the nation.

He explained that regardless of the natural resource endowment of every country, the surest way that would guarantee the development of the country was human capital development.

He, therefore, expressed appreci­ation at the number of Ghanaians pursuing Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programmes at the various universities across the country and many who had applied themselves to the highest commitments of academic standards and making the country proud.

Rev. Fodjour was speaking at the second session of the 28th con­gregation of UEW held at North campus of the University for grad­uates from the College of Distance and e-Learning (CODeL) and the School of Graduate Studies.

The congregation, held within a three-day period, witnessed a total of 9, 019 students who had pur­sued various degree programmes at the institution graduating with diplomas and various degrees.

The figure comprised, 1,379 Di­plomas, 6,171 First Degrees and 1, 469 Postgraduate Degrees, which include 17 Doctor of Philosophy (PhDs).

Rev. Fodjour further indicated that developed economies global­ly tend to have higher levels and higher number of researchers per million population as compared to developing countries.

He explained that Netherlands, for instance, had 6,074 researchers per million population as against 87 researchers per million popula­tion being experienced in Ghana.

In an address, the Vice Chancel­lor of UEW, Prof. Stephen Jobson Mitchual, explained that UEW was preparing itself to transition from the traditional face-to-face tutorial approach to a dynamic interactive online delivery approach by using the university’s learning manage­ment systems.

“It is on the e-learning platform where online tutorials will take place. Additionally, the university is building an e-library and the link will be provided on the university’s website,” he said.

He announced that the university was in the process of introducing eight Master’s degree programmes by distance mode in the 2024/2025 academic year.

The programmes, Prof. Mitchual said, include Masters of Education (Med.) in Early Grade, Masters of Education (MEd.) in Social Studies, and Masters of Business Adminis­tration (MBA) among others.

The Chancellor of UEW, Neenyi Ghartey VII, in his address, un­derscored the need for Ghanaians to use education, research and community engagement as tools in building a resilient future for the country.

He commended the government for initiating the Green Ghana Day which would promote environ­mental sustainability and, therefore, called on Ghanaians to support the initiative by ensuring the nurturing and protection of the trees.

FROM DAVID O. YARBOI-TETTEH, WINNEBA