Govt committed to green turf construction in communities nationwide …says Veep as he applauds Wembley Sports Complex

The Vice Presi­dent, Dr Maha­mudu Bawumia has reiterated government’s commitment to the development of sports in the country.

He said the construction of sports facilities across the country was a testament of the delivery of promises made by government.

Vice President Dr Bawumia (second from left),and other dignitaries at the inauguration of the GreeTurf

Dr Bawumia made these comments when he inaugurated an ultra-modern 1000 seater astro turf at Nalerigu in the East Mam­prusi Municipality of the North East Region.

The inauguration of the latest astro turf in Nalerigu, brings to about 155 the number of green turfs the government has con­structed in various communities across the country.

The Vice was hopeful that, the facility would help unearth foot­ball talents in the area.

“I am very happy and impressed with the work Wembley Sports Complex has done and let me thank the CEO Robert Coleman for doing a good job.”

“There are many talents here and I know that the youth will be committed to using this facility to realise these talents.”

He implored the East Mampru­si Municipal Assembly and other stakeholders to take good care of the project.

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, on his part, expressed the optimism that the facility would improve sports development in the Mamprugu Traditional Area which is in line with the ministry’s agenda of community football development.

“Our focus is now grass root sports development. We are now going to have district, regional and national competitions so that we can develop talents at the grass­roots.”

“We will in the coming days send scouts to all these areas to scout for talents to feed our national teams and also support them to the international stage.”

The Contractor of the Project, Mr Coleman told journalists in Nalerigu that, the second phase of the project which would com­mence soon, involve the construc­tion of a wall around the facility.

The Nalerigu astro turf is a thousand seater facility with VIP section, changing rooms, wash rooms and other ancillary facilities.

It was funded by the Vice President.

