Govt committed to cordial relationship with organised labour – Pres

The absence of labour strikes and agitations over the last four years is a clear indication of the seriousness the government attaches to labour issues, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.

The President said this when he met the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) and other labour unions in Accra yesterday as part of his campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region.

The President said his government had committed itself to maintaining a cordial relationship with organised labour and noted that labour issues, under his administration, were identified and quickly addressed before they could escalate.

He urged members of the associations to vote for him and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to enable it continue the path of sustainable growth and development.

President Akufo-Addo noted that despite the effects of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the country’s economy was making a steady recovery and pledged to consolidate the gains made if he wins a second term.

He said although the country’s growth had been steady under his watch, the dream of prosperity would not happen without the collective effort of all Ghanaians.

“We are not going to get good standard of living by accident. We have to work for it. We all have to join hands in finding a way to address the social output to ensure equity, competitiveness and productivity.

“All of these need to be part of the same basket if we have to get to where we want to get to. We are going to work with you in an atmosphere of cordiality,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo pledged to ensure peace and stability when the nation goes to polls on Monday.

“The exercise will be free and fair and results will represent the will of the people,” he said and noted that security personnel would put appropriate measures in place to ensure peaceful and cordial election.