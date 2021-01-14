Govt business running smoothly ahead of President’s ministerial appointments

Government business is running smoothly ahead of the appointment of ministers by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his second term of office.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) on a visit to the ministries found out that the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, had its Chief Director and officials at other departments going about their usual duties to meet deadlines and deliver as expected of them.

The Public Relations (PR) Officer of the ministry, Nasir Ahmad Yartey, told the GNA that his outfit was finalising its 2020 reports, and was working on a work plan for their operations in the new administrative term.

“When a Minister is appointed, we will fine-tune the work plan to meet the Minister’s priority focus areas that are in line with the President’s vision and agenda towards national development,” he said.

At the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, the Minister was said to be reporting to duty as directed by the President for some Ministers to act until appointments were done for his second term.

The PR unit was also awaiting a medium-term development plan to develop a work plan to commence active work.

The story at the Ministry of Health was not different as every department was working with all staff at post.

At the Ministry of Works and Housing, the Minister was at post working, and staff at the Chief Director’s office said the sector was awaiting a medium-term development plan to develop an actionable plan that would guide the ministry in its operations for the President’s second term.

President Akufo-Addo had charged some former Ministers to act for their respective positions pending the appointment and approval of new ministers for his second term in office.

The directive made in a letter signed by the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Opare, for the affected ministries, was in line with the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012 (Act 845).

The GNA observed that the COVID-19 safety protocols were strictly adhered to at the various ministries with the exception of nose masks, which a good number of the staff of the various ministries were not wearing.

Hand washing stations were at the entrances of the receptions and security men strictly ensured that staff and visitors washed their hands and had their temperatures checked before entering the facilities. – GNA