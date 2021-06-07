‘Govt appointees must focus on transforming society’

Razak Kojo Opoku, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged government appointees to desist from self-glorification and focus on how to transform the society to improve livelihoods.

“Appointees should stop self-glorification, and focus on their jobs to produce results for the growth, development and betterment of the society,” he stressed.

Mr Opoku said no appointee under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government deserved credit for any policy implementations as they served under the pleasure of the President.

He explained that since President Akufo-Addo took responsibility of his government’s performance of appointees, he was equally entitled to have the credit for all policy implementations and was disappointed to hear some appointees of the President were taking credit for some policies implemented by the government.





“It is unfair for some appointees to arrogate certain policies to themselves, just because they are part of the implementing parties and I urged them to move away from self-glorification to collective responsibility to move the nation forward at a faster rate so as the citizenry will have trust in the government.





“I have serious problems and challenges when some appointees behave as if they are proponents of the excellent policies implemented by President Akufo-Addo’s government in their respective portfolios because all policies implemented under him are owned by him and the NPP and not appointees,” Mr Opoku maintained. -GNA