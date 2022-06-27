Government assesses impact of economic interventions

Government will from Monday to Wednesday conduct a series of engagements with key sector players within the Ghanaian economy to assess the impact of the economic mitigation measures that were announced in March this year.

The exercise is expected to enable government determine whether or not the measures have provided enough cushioning for the adverse effects of recent global crises.

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who disclosed this during an interview with journalists in Accra yesterday, said the engagements would also enable government ministers examine what more could be done to support Ghanaians during these difficult times.

President Akufo-Addo met his Cabinet Ministers at a retreat earlier this year to take stock of the effects of the global crises and subsequently outlined response measures.

The reliefs included the opening of the country’s land borders, easing of general COVID-19 restrictions, measures to arrest currency depreciation and the rising fuel prices occasioned by the global economic turmoil and the reduction of government expenditure.

This week’s engagements will enable ministers assess the impact of the measures in anticipation of a mid-year cabinet review.

Senior Advisor to the President, Yaw Osafo Marfo, was expected to chair the engagements and report to cabinet by Thursday.

Ministers expected to participate include Minister for Agric, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Daniel Botwe, Caretaker Minister of Gender, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister of Trade, Alan Kyerematen, and Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.