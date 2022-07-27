Gonzalez manager wants Dogboe rematch

The manager of USA’s featherweight Joet Gonzalez, Frank Espinoza, says he is discussing with the camp of Isaac Dogboe to get a rematch for his ward.

Dogboe 24-2 (15) won by split decision over Gonzalez, 25-3 (15) in a 10-round WBC featherweight eliminator on Saturday night.

“Joet did a great job. He attacked the body and was very effective. Dogboe is a hell of a fighter and he had his moments, but in the end I felt that Joet had pulled off the win,” Espinoza.

“[Joet] did his job and it was close. Dogboe used to be a word champion for a reason. He’s a talented fighter,” Espinoza continued. “This is one of the closest fights I’ve ever been involved with and if you speak to different people in the media and you’ll get different opinions about who won.”

The scores were razor thin with Dogboe winning on two of the official cards with tallies of 96-94 and Gonzalez winning the third card, also with a tally of 96-94.

The ESPN commentators had the fight scored dead even at 95-95.

Espinoza insisted he would be seeking a rematch immediately with the WBC.

“Absolutely. The fans and the fighters deserve part 2 of Gonzalez vs Dogboe,” he said.

“These guys have a lot of pride and they’re hungry for greatness. This is one of those rematches that will be a guaranteed war. As the commentators on ESPN said, this was a special fight. And special fights deserve a rematch.” – BoxingScene