Golf: Northern Team triumph at RGCK Centenary tournament

The Royal Golf Club in Kumasi (RGCK) over the weekend held a special golf tournament to climax the Centenary celebration of the club.

The two-day Centenary Cup (MatchPlay format) featured two teams of 24 amateur golfers from Southern Ghana clubs (Achimota, CRIG, Celebrity, Centre of the World and Bok Nam Kim) captained by Mr. Theodore Asampong againsta similar team from the Northern sector clubs (RGCK, Obuasi, Nsuta, Tarkwa and Damang), captained by Prof. Bernard Baiden.

Friday’s ceremonial tee-off was conducted by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and assisted by Mr. Kwasi Attah-Antwi, RGCK Management Chairman, Mr. Peter Fiagbe, Honourary Life Member, and Brig-Gen Joseph Aphour, GOC and Honourary Member.

The first day ended with a landslide victory of 11-01 to the Northern Team.

The final featured 23 single matches with the first two matches won by the Southern Team.

Their celebration was, however, short-lived as the Northern Team came in strongly to win the other matches, comfortably winning 241⁄2 to 81⁄2 to end with a total score of 251⁄2 to 91⁄2 in favour of the Northern sector.

The all-ladies affair between Jenny Le (Southern Team) and Vivian Dick (Northern Team) was keenly contested and won by Vivian on hole 17 (2 and 1). Bernard Dwomoh from the Northern Team recorded the widest margin of the event when he beat his opponent on Hole 10 to return a score of 9 and 8.

In His closing remarks, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II called for a closer collaboration between the past executives and the current management.

He charged both groups to work towards the common good of the club and commended the management for the excellent playing condition at the golf course.

Addressing the guests, Mr. Kwasi Attah-Antwi thanked the Asantehene for his support for golf and the club and acknowledged the contribution from their sponsors.