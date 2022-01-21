Golf: All set for Captain One Charity tourney

Over 100 professional and amateur golfers will battle for glory at the fifth anniversary edition of the Captain One Charity International Golf Tournament slated for the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi tomorrow.

With a giant trophy, medals and cash prizes at stake, this year’s event is expected to be keenly contested as golfers look forward to beginning the year on a bright note.

Speaking at the launch of the event in Accra, President of Captain One Golf Society,Mr Pius Ayeh Appiah said the event over the years had been closely contested and this year would be no exception.

Many golfers he said, have indicated their readiness to dethrone last year’s winner Vincent Torgah.

Apart from the upcoming event, he said Captain One was committed to the development of golf in the country and involving everyone to demystify the idea that golf is for the elites.

“We are committed to raising the best golfers in the country that could compete on the global stage with the likes of Tiger Woods and other global golf icons,” he stressed.

He expressed appreciation to partners and sponsors for coming on board to ensure that they staged the maiden golf event of the year.

The Vice Captain of Captain One, Mr Richard Boateng urged golfers to be professional and give their best shots to make the event successful.

Tournament Director,Mr Solomon Harvey explained that the event would begin today with the kids’ game before the adults take Center stage in the afternoon.

BY MICHAEL D.ABAYATEYE