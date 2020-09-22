Sports

Golf: 6 more qualify for Gold Fields PGA Championship

September 22, 2020
Prince Q. Amponsah and two other professionals gained qualification to the Gold Fields Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Championship after emerging victorious from the Kumasi and Obuasi qualifiers held at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi.

The qualifiers, dubbed the ‘Road to Damang 2020’, were introduced this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak to regulate the number of participants for the championship in adherence to safety protocols.

Unlike the previous mode of entry where golfers register to enter, players would this year have to gain their slots from the qualifiers held at six different clubs across the country.

Amponsah emerged tops of the Ashanti regional leg of the qualifiers after producing a total of 146 points, having played 76 points on day one and 70 points on the second day.

Maxwell Owusu-Bonsu played 74 and 77 on the two days to record a total of 151 points to appear in second position while Kwabena Poku grabbed the final slot awarded the professional category after recording a total of 152 points played in two days (74 and 78 points).

Samer Hage, Issah Adams and Kwame Korsah failed to qualify with their 158, 160 and 163 respective points.

At the Seniors division, James Larry recorded 164 points over two days after playing 84 and 80 points on both days.

Effah Poku also gained qualification via a play-off win with 166 points after earning 85 and 81 points on the two days.

Paul Nyako and Teddy Nyarko earned 168 points apiece from the two days but failed to qualify.

BY ANDREW NORTEY

