Golf: 2022 Ghana Open tees off tomorrow at Damang

The much anticipated 2022 Ghana Open Golf Championship will finally tee off tomorrow at the Damang Golf Course, in the Western Region.

Ghana Golf Association (GGA) President, Mr Mike Aggrey told the media on Saturday that the four-day event will feature 90 amateurs and 50 professionals.

They will participate in various categories such as the professional, scratch event, both male and female, seniors and juniors.

Mr Aggrey announced that the Professionals winner would smile home with an amount of GH¢ 50,000.00; an amount he believes could have been adjusted upwards but pegged it there due to the lack of sponsorship.

Additionally, there would be glittering trophies at stake.

As AAG president on his last term in office, Mr Aggrey promised a decent and competitive event that will produce champions ready to take on the world.

“I’m really happy that we have received 140 people [golfers] to participate and I’m sure we’ll see the best from them,” he added.

The Ghana Open championship will end on November 5.

Companies supporting the event powered by the Ghana Golf Association (GGA) include Zen Petroleum, Tang Palace, Rocksure, GGBL, Old Mutual, Ghandour Cosmetics, Strategic Security Systems and South Africa Airways.