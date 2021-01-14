Goldstar Air honours Asantehene

A Ghanaian-own carrier, Gold star Air, has honoured the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for his bold, proactive and remarkable leadership skills that has made the Asanteman Kingdom more visible on the world map.

The honour was in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the enthronement of the Asantehene as the 16th occupant of the Golden Stool of the Asante Kingdom.

The honour was bestowed on the Asantehene when the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldstar Air, Mr Eric Bannerman, led the management and some members of the airline company to pay courtesy call on the Otumfuo at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi recently.

A citation presented by the Executive Chairman, said the honour represents the company’s love for the Otumfuor and extolled his Majesty for ensconcing himself as one of the most revered monarchs in the world, his overwhelmingly successful headship, direction and great achievements in accelerating Asanteman’s steps forward at an unprecedented pace.

Mr Bannerman who presented the honour to the Otumfuor said it was in recognition of his remarkable leadership skills as the Asantehene which attracted more business and investment opportunities to the area and made them the preferred investment destinations.

Mr Bannerman touted the rock-solid achievements of the occupant of the golden stool.

He announced the company’s desire to name one of its aircraft after the king.

As part of the visit, Goldstar Air presented a quantity of some COVID-19 personal protective equipment to the royal house.

“When you talk about Asanteman today, His Majesty’s eyes light up and he swells with pride of the progress Asanteman is making,” Mr Bannerman said.

“It is on the basis of these achievements that Goldstar Air came to bestow on him this honour by naming one of our aircraft after him,” Mr Bannerman added.

The Asantehene, through one of his chiefs, thanked Goldstar Air for the visit and honour, and he wished the airline company success in its endeavours.

GNA