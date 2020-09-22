Gold Fields donates ambulances to 2 hospitals

Gold Fields Ghana Foundation (GFGF) has presented two ambulances to Apinto Government Hospital and the Tarkwa Hospital in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly in the Western Region.

The Mercedes-Benz vehicles, costing $248, 000, are fitted with emergency equipment and mobile telephones to aid quick responses to patient calls.

At the handover ceremony here yesterday, the General Manager for the Tarkwa Mine, Mr Stephen Osei-Bempah, said the donation was in fulfilment of a pledge made by the Executive Vice President and Head of Gold Fields West Africa, Mr Alfred Baku, in February 2019.

He continued: “This donation is in line with Gold Fields values of integrity and we are here honouring our promise. Today’s presentation is just one of many interventions by Gold Fields to improve health care delivery in Tarkwa- Nsuaem and Prestea-Huni Valley municipalities, which host our Tarkwa and Damang Mines.”

Mr Osei-Bempah said Gold Fields, as part of its efforts to improve health delivery, had constructed a maternity block at the Apinto Government Hospital, renovated the Tarkwa Midwifery School and also constructed health centres at Huniso New Atuabo.

Again, GFGF had refurbished the Huni Valley health centre at the cost of $140,000, which had helped to contain Out-Patients Department (OPD) cases, now standing at 35 patients per day.

The General Manager for Tarkwa Mine expressed the hope the ambulances would be put to maximum use to benefit community members.

Mr Osei-Bempah stressed:”We urge hospital administrators to put in place a maintenance plan to ensure that the ambulances remain in good condition and serve the community for many years. Please, maintain the ambulances the same way you would take care of your own private vehicles.

“We invest significantly in health because we believe that healthy people build a healthy nation. Since Gold Fields employs over 69 percent of its workforce from host communities, providing health support to our communities simply means that we are taking care of our own lives.We will continue to complement government’s effort in the development of our host communities.”

The Municipal Director of Health, Mrs Caroline Eshun-Otoo, told the gathering that Tarkwa-Nsuaem had made history with the Gold Fields gesture, as the ambulances would help improve referral cases.

She reported that the two hospitals in the municipality now had the largest fleet of modern ambulances in the Western Region, noting that they would help reduce maternal mortality and neo-natal deaths.

“Ambulances are critical in referrals to tertiary health institutions and also ensure quick responses to case evacuation from communities,” Mrs Eshun-Otoo said.

The Gyasehene of the Apinto Divisional Area, Nana Dr Adarkwa Bediako III, acknowledged the contribution of Gold Fields to the development of the Tarkwa-Nsuaem municipality, adding, “The donation of ambulances is dear to our hearts.”

PICS 4 General Manager, Tarkwa Mine, Mr Stephen Osei- Bempah (left), handing over keys to the ambulances to the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly Coordinating Director, Frank Oduro.

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, AHWETIESO