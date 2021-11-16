GOIL Bulk road vehicle drivers undergo training

A six-week refresher training programme for over 600GOIL Company Limited Bulk Road Vehicle (BRV) Operators has ended in Accra.

The training programme which was facilitated by Top-Tech Ghana Limited, a transport and logistics management consulting company, was attended by GOIL’s BRV operators country-wide.

The participants were tutored on safe driving techniques such as road markings and signs, safety management, vehicle fire awareness, vehicle tyre management, driver fatigue management and speed management.

The trainers also took the participants through managing risks, proper preparation and thorough technical understanding of basic driving and recovery techniques.

The Head of Operations of GOIL, Denis Amui, said the company would continue to offer training to its drivers to enable them deliver exceptional service and discharge products in a safe manner.

Mr Amui advised the drivers to constantly take their vehicles for routine maintenance.

A declaration of Zero Accident and Zero Tolerance for Accident Goal was declared and fully supported by all the BRV drivers.

The drivers were also presented with certificates of participation.

