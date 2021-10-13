Goalkick Foundation, Action Solidarite sign pact

Goalkick Foundation, a local NGO that seeks to promote sports and education among youth in underprivileged communities, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with French non-governmental organization “Action Solidarite´ pour le De´velopment Humain (ASODH)” to help vulnerable kids of the foundation.

ASODH, a nonpolitical organization, is primarily focused on giving better lives to kids in underprivileged communities through sports and education.

The agreement will see both parties undertake projects beneficial to the vulnerable kids of the foundation, which includes giving the kids the chance to realise their dreams of playing football at the highest level.

At a brief signing ceremony in Accra, Executive Director of the Foundation, Mr. Mohammed Hamdan Issaka said his outfit was delighted to collaborate with ASODH.

He explained that the partnership would help nurture the football skills of underprivileged children under their care and make sure they have a secured future in the sport.

Mr. Issaka expressed gratitude to the French partners for the collaboration and further acknowledged Gazprom Football for Friendship, its international partner, for inspiring such a great initiative.

On his part, the ASODH representative Mr. Christophe Lafforgue highlighted Goalkick Foundation’s professionalism as a key influence in establishing the partnership which is subject to an extension upon evaluation of the projects executed.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER