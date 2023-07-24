Goalkeeper Donnarumma, partner robbed in Paris

Italy and Paris St-Germain goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and his partner have been attacked and robbed at their home in Paris.

The couple were targeted by several people and tied up at their flat in the eighth district in the centre of the capital, police sources have told French media.

They are then said to have to escape to a nearby hotel.

The alarm was raised by hotel staff and the couple were taken to hospital.

“An investigation has been opened on charges of armed robbery in an organised gang and aggravated violence following the events that took place overnight at Mr Donnarumma’s place,” a spokesperson for Paris prosecutor’s office told the BBC.

Unconfirmed reports on the news site Actu17 say the attackers made off with jewellery, watches and luxury leather goods worth as much as €500,000 (£430,000).

The footballer was slightly injured while his partner, model Alessia Elefante, was unharmed, sources told Agence France Presse.

In a statement, his agent said Gianluigi Donnarumma, 24, and his partner “are in shock at what happened but doing well under the terrible circumstances. Both are assisting the police with their enquiries”.

The prosecutor’s office said France’s special BRB police unit targeting armed robbery and burglaries had begun an investigation.

The goalkeeper moved to Paris two years ago and was due to join the Paris St-Germain squad later on Friday ahead of the club’s first pre-season friendly match against Le Havre and a tour of Japan and South Korea. –BBC