Goal feast in Kumasi …as Oly thrash Faisal 4-3

Accra Great Olympics showed character in a 4-3 win against Kumasi King Faisal in their week eight Ghana Premier League (GPL) match played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, yesterday.



The home team had the better part of the exchanges in the opening minutes but could not find the opener.



It, however, turned in favour of the Dade Boys who pinned the Alhaji Grusah boys in their own half and were awarded a penalty in the 29th minute by referee Patrick Okyere.

Back into the starting team, skipper Emmanuel Clottey, beautifully slotted the ball to hand his side the opener.



Olympics thought they had increased the tally on the stroke of half time after Emmanuel Clottey’s pile driver looked to have crossed the goal line but referee Okyere waved off the shout for goal.



On resumption, the visitors came back with the same determination and three mintes into it, they doubled the scores through Emmanuel Clottey again.



King Faisal had a glimmer of hope in the 61st minute when referee Okyere handed them a penalty which striker, Osman Ibrahim buried to make it 2-1.



But few minutes afterwards, Faisal was hit hard as they were reduced to 10 men.



Referee Okyere red-carded Patrick Barnor after the player appeared to have indulged in an unsporting behaviour.



Unperturbed, King Faisal galvanised themselves and interestingly found the equaliser through Osman Ibrahim in the 69th minute.



Great Olympics regained their lead once again courtesy, Yusif Razak’s superb goal in the 73rd minute.



King Faisal fought hard and quickly replied Olympics through Baba Yahaya’s 78th minute drive.



But the ‘Dade Boys’ fought back to regain their lead two minutes later, through a thunder strike by deputy captain Gladson Awako.



Despite a late onslaught by King Faisal, the visitors held on to record their third win of the season.



Olympics improve to 10 points with the win as King Faisal languish at the bottom with only three points after eight games.