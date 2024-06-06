News

GNPC’s operational headquarters in Takoradi will enhance Ghana’s hydrocarbon fortunes – CEO

June 6, 2024
2 minutes read
Mr. Joseph Abuabu Dadzie, new Chief Executive of GNPC

The  newly appointed   Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Joseph Dadzie, says the operational headquarters  in Takoradi, in the Western Region, will enhance Ghana’ s fortunes in the  hydrocarbon industry.

“I hope that when the office is fully operationalised, our staff would be motivated to improve productivity in Takoradi and also enhance our profitability,” he added.

Mr Dadzie made these projection in interview with journalists, when he visited the GNPC operational headquarters in Takoradi, in the Western Region, to assess progress of work.

Scope of work on  the seven floor-storey building, located near Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS), Takoradi,  include   offices for the CEO, an auditorium, a waiting room,  an industrial kitchen and  a gym, and  is about 90 percent completed.

Executed by Sienna Services, the  project   began in 2020 and was  expected to be completed in three years.

Mr Dadzie’s visit, followed his appointment as the new head  of GNPC, in April, this year.

He explained to journalists that, since most of the major oil producing companies including Tullow and Kosmos, were located in Takoradi, it was prudent for GNPC to  reposition its operations in the Western Region.

The GNPC CEO expressed joy about the progress of work on the new operational headquarters  in Takoradi, saying“it has exceeded  my expectations.”

Mr Dadzie said “I’m very impressed with the quality of work executed by the contractor and staff of the Works Department. I didn’t realise the work would be so beautiful.”

He also believed that despite the reduction of volumes of oil, globally, GNPC hopes that volumes of production would be increased”, indicating that, “revenue  is a  function  of  price  and  volumes.”

He stressed “We have the responsibility to work hard, improve reserves, production levels, increase volumes and productivity–that is the objective we’ve set for ourselves.”

Meanwhile, at the  Western Regional House of Chiefs at Sekondi,  the acting Vice President of the House, Awulae AngamaTu -Agyan II, congratulated Mr Dadzie for the visit and believed it would  strengthen the bond between the two institutions.

He said “We have  established  good relations  over the years, and we hope this  would be enhanced, so that together, we discuss mutual issues and interest and industry dynamics, globally and national. And, so we expect you will come another time to meet the full House.”

Awulae Tu-Agyan acknowledged the contributions of GNPC in the education and health sectors, and said, the Western Region was very grateful for the achievements so far.

He, however, complained aboutroad projects which had stalled in some parts of the Western Region.

The Acting President of the House,  Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III, described Mr Dadzie’s visits as remarkable and an encouragement, stating “we need  the collaboration because we’’ll be more affected  by offshore operations.”

MrDadzie explained that he was in the House to pay homage and introduce himself after the assumption of duty.

He thanked the House for being a major partner of GNPC and expressed the hope that the operational headquarters would be completed with their supports and prayers.

Mr Dadzie was accompanied by General Manager, Human Resource and Administration, Prof. Kwesi Amponsah-Tawiah; the General Manager, New Strategy and Investment,  Dr Kwame  Baah -Nuakoh  and the Executive Director, GNPC Foundation, Dr Dominic Kwesi Eduah.

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, TAKORADI

