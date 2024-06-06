GNPC’s operational headquarters in Takoradi will enhance Ghana’s hydrocarbon fortunes – CEO

The newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Joseph Dadzie, says the operational headquarters in Takoradi, in the Western Region, will enhance Ghana’ s fortunes in the hydrocarbon industry.

“I hope that when the office is fully operationalised, our staff would be motivated to improve productivity in Takoradi and also enhance our profitability,” he added.

Mr Dadzie made these projection in interview with journalists, when he visited the GNPC operational headquarters in Takoradi, in the Western Region, to assess progress of work.

Scope of work on the seven floor-storey building, located near Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS), Takoradi, include offices for the CEO, an auditorium, a waiting room, an industrial kitchen and a gym, and is about 90 percent completed.

Executed by Sienna Services, the project began in 2020 and was expected to be completed in three years.

Mr Dadzie’s visit, followed his appointment as the new head of GNPC, in April, this year.

He explained to journalists that, since most of the major oil producing companies including Tullow and Kosmos, were located in Takoradi, it was prudent for GNPC to reposition its operations in the Western Region.

The GNPC CEO expressed joy about the progress of work on the new operational headquarters in Takoradi, saying“it has exceeded my expectations.”

Mr Dadzie said “I’m very impressed with the quality of work executed by the contractor and staff of the Works Department. I didn’t realise the work would be so beautiful.”

He also believed that despite the reduction of volumes of oil, globally, GNPC hopes that volumes of production would be increased”, indicating that, “revenue is a function of price and volumes.”

He stressed “We have the responsibility to work hard, improve reserves, production levels, increase volumes and productivity–that is the objective we’ve set for ourselves.”

Meanwhile, at the Western Regional House of Chiefs at Sekondi, the acting Vice President of the House, Awulae AngamaTu -Agyan II, congratulated Mr Dadzie for the visit and believed it would strengthen the bond between the two institutions.

He said “We have established good relations over the years, and we hope this would be enhanced, so that together, we discuss mutual issues and interest and industry dynamics, globally and national. And, so we expect you will come another time to meet the full House.”

Awulae Tu-Agyan acknowledged the contributions of GNPC in the education and health sectors, and said, the Western Region was very grateful for the achievements so far.

He, however, complained aboutroad projects which had stalled in some parts of the Western Region.

The Acting President of the House, Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III, described Mr Dadzie’s visits as remarkable and an encouragement, stating “we need the collaboration because we’’ll be more affected by offshore operations.”

MrDadzie explained that he was in the House to pay homage and introduce himself after the assumption of duty.

He thanked the House for being a major partner of GNPC and expressed the hope that the operational headquarters would be completed with their supports and prayers.

Mr Dadzie was accompanied by General Manager, Human Resource and Administration, Prof. Kwesi Amponsah-Tawiah; the General Manager, New Strategy and Investment, Dr Kwame Baah -Nuakoh and the Executive Director, GNPC Foundation, Dr Dominic Kwesi Eduah.

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, TAKORADI