GMA empowers young women to unlock potential

Global Media Alliance (GMA), a leading media and communications com­pany, concluded its celebration of International Women’s Month with a meaningful Corporate Social Re­sponsibility (CSR) initiative aimed at empowering young women.

As part of their commitment to gender equality and empowerment, GMA organised a visit to The Afri­can Science Academy (ASA).

The African Science Academy is a girls-only Advanced Level school for Maths and Science.

Founded in 2016 by the African Gifted Foundation, it targets girls across Africa who have outstanding potential in Maths and Science.

They are trained in Maths, Fur­ther Maths and Physics as well as Robotics and Computer Program­ming.

This is to enable them for ca­reers in Engineering, Science and computing, among others.

The CSR project dubbed “Find­ing Her Voice” trained the young girls on personal branding, public speaking and leveraging social me­dia to grow their personal brands.

The training sessions, led by in­dustry experts from GMA, focused on empowering young women with communication skills, leadership development, and strategies for navigating professional environ­ments.

The interactive workshops provided valuable insights and practical tools to help the students at ASA unlock their potentials and confidently express themselves.

Touching on personal branding, the co-host of Happy FM Morning Show, Fati Shaibu-Ali, emphasised that personal branding was not only about dressing well and how one looked, but also about how individuals carry themselves and being experts in their chosen fields.

She advised the girls to hone their crafts and market their skills well on social media, attending workshops and seminars to ensure that they stay visible so that they can be inspiration to other young ladies as well.

The Project Lead for e-pro­ductions under the Global Media Alliance Group took the students through public speaking and urged them to start small by practising with their colleagues to build up their confidence in public speaking.

She advised them not to shy away from taking up leadership po­sitions when the opportunity pres­ents itself as this would enhance their public speaking skills.

On her part, a Digital Executive at Global Media Alliance, Eyram Dunyo, gave the students tit-bits on how to leverage their social media presence.

Emma Wenani, Chief Direc­tor of Global Media Alliance, expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “At Global Media Alliance, we believe in the power of education and mentorship to inspire and uplift young women.”

“Our visit to The African Science Academy was a wonderful opportunity to engage with bright minds and encourage them to find their voices in a world that values diversity and inclusivity,” she said.

The Headteacher of the African Science Academy, Gifty Ghansah, expressed her appreciation to GMA for the support.

The students and staff were later presented with gifts from Flow Wellness and Ghandour Cosmetics who sponsored the event.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE