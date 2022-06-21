GJA election ballot: Dave Agbenu picks 1st spot, Gayheart Mensah, Albert Dwumfour pick 2ND, 3RD in presidential ballot 

At long last, the battle yesterday ended with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) holding a ballot picking exercise to determine the position each of the contestants for the various positions will occupy on the ballot paper.

At the Ghana International Press Centre at Osu in Accra, the Editor of the Ghanaian Times picked the number one slot from the balloting process placed first on the Presidential ballot paper for the GJA’s presidential slot.

Mr Dave Agbenu showing his position on the ballot paper

Mr Gayheart Mensah, a media consultant was placed second on the ballot paper while Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour of the the Atinka Media Village and incumbent organising secretary of the GJA picked the third ballot which puts him at number three on the Presidential ballot paper.

The other three positions being contested are the General Secretary, Organising Secretary and Public Affairs Officer.

Mr Akwasi Agyemang of the Multimedia Company is the number one on the General Secretary’s slot with Mr Edmund Kofi Yeboah placed number two on the ballot paper.

The incumbent Public Affairs Officer of the GJA, Mary Mensah of the Daily Graphic takes number one position on the Organising Secretary’s ballot paper while Dominic Hlordzi of the GBC is placed second.

Aspirants and executives of the GJA after the ballot exercise

Ms Rebecca Ekpe, Online Editor of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), is placed at the first slot on Public Affairs position while Ceasar Agbagali placed second.

The atmosphere was one of uncertainty as almost everyone thought the latest petition from a member of the GJA in the Western Region regarding alleged bribery to influence voting might derail the process, but the tense atmosphere was soon cleared when Dr Quaicoe announced to the audience that the long awaited GJA elections was indeed coming on this Friday.

After, the balloting, some of the contestant, including Mr Dave Agbenu said he was happy that the exercise turned out peacefully and expressed the hope that voters would make the right choice on Friday to pick a leader that would make the GJA a vibrant association of professionals to fulfill their societal duties.

BY NORMAN COOPER