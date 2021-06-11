News

GJA calls for media support for Green Ghana Project

June 11, 2021
0 1 minute read
Roland Affail Monney

The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) has called for massive media support for the Green Ghana Project, a novel initiative to plant five million trees across the country.

It said media houses should play a pivotal role in the project by saturating their airwaves and newspapers with relevant programmes, situational reports, exciting stories and well-researched features.

“The aim is to get an overwhelming majority of Ghanaians to participate in and assume ownership of the tree planting exercise”, a statement signed and issued by the GJA President, Roland Affail Monney, in Accra yesterday, said.

It said the Association expected  all media owners , Chief Executive Officers , editors  and practitioners  not only to promote  the exercise  but also to take  an active part  to green  their media houses  and communities.

Sustainability, it said,  was key  to the success of the Green  Ghana Project hence  the need  for media practitioners  all over the country  to help maintain  the momentum  through  follow up  stories  and programmes .

“This will inculcate in the public, especially the youth, the values of panting and nurturing trees, it said.

The statement said the success of the Green Ghana Project would be measure by the extent to which our communities are green, watersheds are protected and threats of climate change abated.

For its part, the GJA will consider instituting Special Green Ghana Awards for journalists and media houses (traditional and online) who excel in championing this environmentally vital national exercise.

BY TIMES REPORTER

June 11, 2021
0 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Covid-19 vaccine brouhaha: Govt negotiated price downward from $25 to $19 per dose-MoH

June 11, 2021

SOME PARAMOUNT CHIEF APPEALS FOR CONTINUATION OF KETA SEA DEFENCE PROJECT

June 11, 2021

C/R c’nities disobey directive to stop galamsey

June 11, 2021

Ghana’s efforts to establish nuclear power plant on course

June 11, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *