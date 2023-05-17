Girls U-20 accreditation

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the WAFU Zone B U-20 Girls Cup of Nations has opened accreditation for media practitioners who intend to cover the tournament.

A statement from the FA urged interested practitioners to submit their applications duly signed by a Manager or an Editor via email: media@ghanafa.org

Deadline for submission of applications is Friday.

According to the statement, television stations and radio station would be allotted two slots each while the Print/Online portals receive one each.

The WAFU U-20 Girls Cup of Nations will take place at the Baba Yara Stadium from May 20 – June 3, 2023.