Girls-In-ICT project targets 1,000 girls in Northern Region

The Ministry of Commu­nication and Digitalisa­tion (MoCD) yesterday launched a Girls-In -ICT work­shop for trainer of trainers for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) teachers in Ta­male with a target to reach 1,000 girls in the Northern Region.

Girls-In- ICT initiative aimed at encouraging and empowering young girls and women to pursue careers in the ICT sector.

The initiative is part of a global effort by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to bridge the gender gap in the technology industry.

The Girls in ICT Initiative start­ed with the training of teachers in areas such as Fundamentals in ICT, Scratch Programming (Coding), Cyber Security, Gaming, Website Development and Project Presentation.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communication and Digital­isation, in a speech read on her behalf said Ghana was working towards increasing the number of women in ICT by offering men­torship training and educational programmes for them.

“Promoting girls in ICT, Ghana hopes to build a more diverse and inclusive technology industry, as well as support the development of the country’s digital economy,” she stated

She said the participation of women in ICT in the country remained low with a significant gender gap in terms of access to technology and contribution in the digital economy.

The Minister stressed the need for continuous effort from all sec­tors of society to promote Girls in ICT and encourage young women to pursue careers in technology.

She stated that more than 9,000 girls had been trained in the ICT initiative across the country since the beginning of the programme some six years ago.

The minister said the Girls-In-ICT flagship project was one of her top most priorities since she assumed office.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful urged the teachers to take the training as it would go a very long way to help them and their students.

The Northern Regional Minis­ter, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu, lauded the minister for the efforts to implement such an initiative, adding that it would really go a long way to help the rural girls in the region.

The Northern Regional Di­rector of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Hajia Katumi Natogmah Attah, said the initia­tive was very important to the GES, adding that the directorate would monitor the progress of the project.

