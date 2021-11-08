Girls for Girls Ghana provides menstrual health support, educates girls in Pokuase

Mrs. Dina Ahenkan Amoo, Founder of Girls for Girls (G4G) Ghana has provided menstrual health education by admonishing the girl child to pay attention to their menstrual health and desist from sex.

According to Mrs. Amoo who doubles as a Clinical Nurse Manager cautioned the young girls that the use of medications and contraceptives after sex could affect their reproductive systems.

She made these assertions while advising female pupils of the Pokuase Methodist School on the need to be circumspect about their menstrual health and hygiene.

On her part, it was very important for the girl child to totally abstain from sex in order for them to achieve their aspirations.

She highlighted that the use of contraceptives and some medications after sex is not healthy for their organs because they are too young to be using such products which contains some chemical composition not too strong to be contained by their organs.

During the interaction period, she encouraged the girls to always remain focused in their academic prospects to enable them attain enviable goals in the society they live in.

Mrs. Amoo advised that Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STIs) are real and the only way to swerve these diseases is to abstain from sex and concentrate fully on one’s ambition as a girl with purpose.

The Clinical Nurse Manager assured that G4G would continually provide the needed support for girls in deprived communities who often go through difficulties during their menstruation stages.

Together with her team, they donated assorted sanitary products including a reusable sanitary product to both the Pokuase Methodist School and Pokuase D/A School which are environmentally friendly and could be used for five years.

Mrs. Sarah Walker-Bending also admonished the girls from the schools to be circumspect about their education and advised them take up challenging roles that will usher them into responsible women of impact in their generation.

Madam Cynthia Asare-Kena, School Improvement Support Officer, Pokuase Circuit expressed profound gratitude to the Girls for Girls team for the enormous support shown to the female pupils of Pokuase.

The Queenmother of Pokuase Djaman, Nana Ama Djanbea II commended the G4G team for their extraordinary support to educate the girl child in Pokuase about menstrual hygiene and health.

She also appreciated the donation made to the girls and added that the education received by them would serve as a guiding step to the fulfilment of their objectives as determined young girls.

Ms. Clementina Quartey, a member of the G4G team reiterated the group’s commitment to continually promote menstrual hygiene among girls in Ghana.