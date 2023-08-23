GIFEX climaxes 5th cohort trainer of trainees programme at Nkwantakese

Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication (GIFEC) has climaxed the fifth cohort of Training of the Trainers under Digital Transformation Centre (DTC) at the John Agyekum Kufour ICT Centre, at Nkwantakese in the Kwabre North District of the Ashanti Region.

Among courses were the introduction to cyber security, essentials, introduction to IOT, Python, C++ and entrepreneurship which they termed as the “DTC Training Suite”.

At least 600 people across the 16 regions of the country benefited from the programme, with 30 already in seven regions while 14 new ones were undergoing training.

GIFEC is an agency of the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, mandated by the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775), to facilitate the expansion of ICTs to the un-served and underserved communities in Ghana, for socio-economic development.

Mr Prince Ofosu Sefa, the Administrator and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GIFEC, at the occasion indicated that, to expand efforts to more citizens, GIFEC and its partners, International Telecommunications Union (ITU), Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD), and CISCO introduced the DTC programme as part of a broader goal of building an inclusive digital society.

He said the three-year programme (2021 to 2023) formed part of a broader goal of building an inclusive digital society where lack of digital skills should not be a barrier to participation in the digital economy.

Mr Sefa noted that it aimed at building a digitally literate citizenry to boost their ICT capabilities to enable them to participate meaningfully in the knowledge society of today.

The programme, he mentioned, involved training of beneficiaries from persons in the formal and informal sectors, students, teachers training for women and girls, youth and the marginalised in communities such as head porters, school dropouts and school leavers in Cisco certified courses.

He disclosed that, the programme was also designed to develop digital skills, mainly at the basic and intermediate levels, particularly underserved communities.

FROM KINGSLEY E.HOPE, KUMASI