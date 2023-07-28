GIA donates GH¢100,000 consumables to Winneba hospital

The Ghana Insurers Associ­ation (GIA) on Wednesday donated hospital consum­ables worth GH¢100, 000 to the Trauma and Specialist Hospital, Winneba to help cater for accident victims.

The items included absorbent gauze rolls, dissolvable syringes, and latex surgical gloves.

The gesture forms part of the association’s corporate social responsibility of helping to bring relief to victims of road crashes, especially on the Accra-Winne­ba-Coast Highway.

The event was part of activities lined up to mark the Insurance Awareness Month celebration.

Making the presentation, the President of the GIA, Mr Seth Ko­bla Aklasi, stated that the insurance companies were concerned about accidents, which sadly remained a worrying trend, stressing that “the Winneba-Cape Coast road has emerged as an accident-prone stretch, prompting the GIA to step up and help proactively address this pressing concern.”

“The GIA’s magnanimous gesture, therefore, seeks to address the pressing needs of accident victims, many of whom are valued clients of insurance companies,” he stated.

“By insuring individuals, we are actually taking responsibility for accidents which are a daily occur­rence.

“Whatever you do, there may be road crashes and we have come to identify the Winneba road as one that is road-crash prone. Donat­ing to the Trauma and Specialist Hospital, Winneba, is our way of saying that in the whole process of insurance, we think that we need to support victims of road crashes,” he indicated.

Mr Aklasi said the items com­prised an array of essential medical supplies vital for expedient medical attention to accident victims.

Receiving the items, the Head of the Winneba Trauma Hospital, Dr Prah George, expressed gratitude to the GIA and called on other corporate entities across the nation to emulate the gesture of GIA to help at ameliorating the predica­ment of road accident victims.

The Executives of the GIA and representatives of insurance companies were taken on a tour of the facility in order to apprise themselves of the various units and operations of the hospital.

