GHS suspends Winneba Trauma, Specialist Hospital Medical Director … over death of patient in bush

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has suspended the Medical Director of the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital, Dr George Prah, pend­ing conclusion of an investigation of alleged abandonment of a patient in a bush at Gomoa Ojobi leading to her death.

The GHS has set up a commit­tee to investigate the matter and report findings within 30 days.

A viral picture on June 13, revealed a woman wrapped in sheets and left in a bush with a wheelchair by her side after she was dumped in the bush by an ambulance from the Trauma and Specialist health facility.

The Director-General of the GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, in a statement said the service’s move was to ensure credibility and unfettered access to all relevant information.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye gave the assurance that appropriate action would be taken at the end of the enquiry to ensure that any perpe­trators connected with the incident were held accountable.

Meanwhile, Julius Yao Petetsi reports from Parliament that the Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for the Effutu Constit­uency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has backed the move by the GHS to launch investigations into the matter.

The patient died three days after having been exposed to heavy rains; an incident which has out­raged Ghanaians.

Responding to a request by MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudze­to Ablakwa, for a parliamenta­ry probe into the incident, Mr Afenyo-Markin said his outfit has already asked for a comprehensive report on the matter.

In the letter addressed to the medical director of the facility and seen by The Ghanaian Times, the third term lawmaker said the ac­counts were disturbing and clarity ought to be brought to bear on the matter.

“This is disturbing and raises questions about the standard of care and protocols followed by your institution.

“To better understand the circumstances surrounding this incident, I am requesting a full report on this happening.”

The MP noted that even though parliament has oversight respon­sibility to look into the matter, the facility should be allowed the first hearing before any subsequent actions.

“The institution involved has the primary mandate. I hold the humble view that we allow them do their work, get their report published, and sanctions meted out and if parliament would want to do further, we can do that.”

BY TIMES REPORTER