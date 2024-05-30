GhIE, Prof. Douglas Boateng to hold maiden lecture on industrialisation

The Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) in partnership with Professor Douglas Boateng, an international chartered director and industrial engineer, is set to hold a first of its kind annual lecture series on industrialisation, supply chain management and governance at the Ghana Institution of Engineer­ing Conference Room on May 30, 2024.

On the theme ‘Engineering, Industrialisation, AfCFTA, and Strategic Sourcing: The Inextrica­ble Links,’ the event dubbed ‘The GhIE/Professor Douglas Boateng Annual Lecture Series’ will serve as an annual platform to promote knowledge exchange and advance­ment in the fields of industrialisa­tion, engineering, and international trade in Ghana and the rest of the continent.

Through engaging and insight­ful presentations, the lecture will explore the symbiotic relation­ship between strategic sourcing strategies and the advancement of industrial sectors, offering insights into how engineering innovation can catalyse sustainable devel­opment and regional integration across Africa.

Commenting on the event, Prof. Douglas Boateng noted that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)’s long-term success was inextricably linked to engineering, sourcing practices and industrialisation.

“It is only proper to have a platform such as this, to have salient conversations on harnessing these resources for the collective good of our nation and the Conti­nent at large,”

“This initiative will enable us to leverage engineering prowess to unlock Africa’s vast potential within the global landscape. I am confident that this lecture series will propel us towards sustainable development and foster deeper re­gional integration,” Prof. Boateng added.

The president of GhIE, Ing. Kwabena Bempong, said, “The upcoming lecture series reflects our commitment to promoting ex­cellence and driving innovation in engineering. We are confident that the insights and expertise shared through this platform will contrib­ute significantly to highlighting the role of industrialisation, engineer­ing, and the AfCFTA towards the nation’s development and sustained regional integration across the Continent.”

He further noted that, “the lec­ture will help stimulate value-driv­en dialogue, industrial innovation, competitiveness, and productivity improvements, which are funda­mental to Ghana and the rest of the continent’s industrialisation and economic developmental agenda.”

The inaugural GhIE/Professor Douglas Boateng annual lecture will bring together stakeholders from academia, industry captains, C-suite executives, politicians, gov­ernment, and civil society groups to explore strategies and solutions for advancing the industrialisation agenda of Ghana and the rest of the continent.

BY TIMES REPORTER