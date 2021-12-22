Ghana wins two medals at international science competition

Ghana has won two medals(bronze) at the just-ended International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO) in Dubai.

IJSO is an annual individual and team competition in the Natural Sciences for students 16 years and below.

In all, about 300 students from 70 countries competed in this year’s event with Ghana represented by six brilliant High School students following a selection exercise held within the year.

Ghana’s Ivan Elolo Apedo and Shrimann Jha after multiple tests managed to walk away with two bronze medals.

Leading Ghana’s team, the Executive Director of All Sciences Olympiad Foundation(ASOF) Mr Bernard Annan congratulated the team for making the nation proud.

He said, they were confident in the Ghanaian students as they were prepared to bring home medals in this year’s competition.

“This is not the first time the team won medals at the IJSO. In 2019, Ghana became the first African country to take home a silver medal and we would do better going forward,” he said.

Each year, he said, ASOF in partnership with the Ghana Education Service(GES) and the Ghana Olympiad Academy selects six students from various schools to represent Ghana at the IJSO with this year’s competition held from December 12 to 21.

Mr. Annan called on corporate Ghana and individuals to invest in science education as Ghana could win gold in next year’s competition.

He expressed appreciation to Ghana Gas Company Limited, Ghana Free Zone Authority and Agricultural Development Bank(ADB) for their support.

The four other students that represented Ghana were Jessica Gogo, Naana Ekua Annan, Princess Adjei Mensah and Raj Thakwani with Mr Abel Ohene Acquaye and Mr Bennette Osae Addo as officials.

BY MICHAEL D.ABAYATEYE