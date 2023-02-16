Ghana wheelchair tennis team attacked in Nigeria

Members of Ghana’s wheelchair tennis team suffered various degrees of injuries following an armed robbery attack on them in Nigeria.

The attack left the players with severe head and body injuries.

The seven-member team, as confirmed by tennis officials in Ghana, were attacked on Monday by unmasked robbers, wielding cutlasses and guns on their return to Ghana.

Members of the team included Daniel Laryea, Razak Baba Abdul, Bernard Yawson, Bridget Nartey, Issah Zenabu, Stacy Mensah Konadu and Coach Phil­ip Plange.

The team had participated in the 2023 International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Team Cup Africa Qualifiers in Abuja.

The tournament was sched­uled for February 8-12 February in Abuja, Nigeria.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER