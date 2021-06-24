Ghana Water inaugurates telemetry control room, metering lab

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has inaugurated its telemetry control room and metering laboratory in Accra to aid in quality service to customers.

The system would monitor water flows and pressures at vantage points with the distribution system and also check water quality and parameters at production sites.

Inaugurating the technology and innovation block, the Managing Director of GWCL, Dr Clifford A. Braimah, said for the company to be a world class utility required great reforms and renewed sense of direction.

He said in order to facilitate this change in GWCL, Technology and Innovation Department was created four years ago to leverage the power of innovative technology to improve on business processes and expand the impact of shared management information.

Dr Braimah said GWCL over the years deployed about 100,000 ultrasonic smart meters with drive and remote reading capabilities, adding that two new Geographical Information System offices and refurbished 13 offices have been built across the country.

“We have implemented a robust cyber security system to protect critical infrastructure, extended high speed internet via fiber optic network to all our regions, treatment plants and most of our district offices,”

“We have also acquired, with the support of waterworx, some Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (drones) with imaging capabilities to monitor our water resources and some field data capturing,” he said.

He said GWCL would continue to do its best in the field of technology to address challenges and also serve clients better.

Mr Maxwell Akosah, manager in charge of non-revenue, said 21 ground sensors have been installed which would be used remotely to control the system.

This according to him would reduce non-revenue water and become more efficient and also aid in monitoring water levels of water production in takes.

He said the telemetry system would be effective in Accra and Tema.

“GWCL is evolving as industry technology evolves and we are building capacity to handle sophisticated instruments that are within the measurement space,” he said.

By AGNES OPOKU SARPONG & ZIPPORAH ODONKOR