Ghana Triathlon Assoc names C’wealth Games team

The Ghana Triathlon Association (GTA) has selected two athletes to represent Ghana in the triathlon event at the upcoming Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham in the United Kingdom.

Mr Bawa Fuseini, President of the GTA disclosed to the Times Sports over the weekend that Ghana would be represented by Mark Ofosu Twum Ofosu and Jane Mensah in the male and female triathlon event at the Games.

He explained that the selection of the duo followed their consistency on the local scene and would make Ghana’s maiden appearance at an event of this magnitude.

“Mark and Jane have been very consistent on the local scene with our competitions. I can confidently tell you they are the best we have so far although they have a lot of work to do to directly rival some of the very best in the sport worldwide.”

According to him, triathlon has become a very big event across the globe and countries are taking it very serious and hoped that Ghana would also make its development and promotion a huge factor on the sports development agenda.

He said from now till the Games, the association would work closely with the respective coaches of the two athletes to condition them for the championship.

Also speaking to the Times Sports after a morning workout, the female athlete, Jane Mensah expressed delight over the nod to represent Ghana at the Games.

She described it as a reward for years of hard work, commitment and dedication on her part.

Jane said her target now was to better her time at the championship to be considered one of the best in the sport.

“This is a very big platform for me to show to the world what Ghana is doing with the sport. It will be my first experience so I am very moderate with my expectation. I am not targeting a medal win now because I feel there are bigger athletes out there with more experience and exposure.

“I am going to make a good time. I’ll be hoping to improve my riding time as well as the running. I also hope to improve my swimming.”

A triathlon is an endurance multisport race consisting of swimming, cycling, and running over various distances.

