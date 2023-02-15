Ghana to stop filling landing cards by airline passengers March 31 – Veep

All airline passengers travelling to Ghana will from March 31, 2023, no longer be required to fill out landing cards.

According to the Vice Presi­dent, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, this is because the same information can be obtained electronically.

“I held a productive meeting on improving the competitive­ness of Kotoka International Airport (KIA) with key stake­holders, including the Minister for Public Enterprises, Minister for Transport and his deputy, the Ghana Airports Compa­ny Limited (GACL), Ghana Immigration Service, National Security and Ministry of Interi­or,” he stated.

Dr Bawumia in his face­book post last Thursday noted further, that the Ministry of The Interior and the Ghana Immigration Service have been directed to ensure that E-Gates will be operational at KIA this year for use by passengers us­ing their Passports or Ghanac­ards.

In addition, he said the processes that passengers go through at KIA are also going to be streamlined to drastically reduce the time spent by pas­sengers and avoid duplication.