Ghana to stop filling landing cards by airline passengers March 31 – Veep

All airline passengers travelling to Ghana will from March 31, 2023, no longer be required to fill out landing cards.
According to the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, this is because the same information can be obtained electronically.
“I held a productive meeting on improving the competitiveness of Kotoka International Airport (KIA) with key stakeholders, including the Minister for Public Enterprises, Minister for Transport and his deputy, the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Ghana Immigration Service, National Security and Ministry of Interior,” he stated.
Dr Bawumia in his facebook post last Thursday noted further, that the Ministry of The Interior and the Ghana Immigration Service have been directed to ensure that E-Gates will be operational at KIA this year for use by passengers using their Passports or Ghanacards.
In addition, he said the processes that passengers go through at KIA are also going to be streamlined to drastically reduce the time spent by passengers and avoid duplication.