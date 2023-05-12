Ghana to participate in World Cycling Contest in Glasgow

The Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) has launched its bid to participate in the 2023 World Cycling Championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

Speaking at the launch on Wednesday, the General Secretary for the GCF, Mr Mohammed Shaaban, said over 50 participants including athletes and officials, would represent Ghana at the event.

He has since called on corporate bodies to support the association to make Ghana proud at the cycling fiesta.

He said the competition was expected to attract over 8,000 participants from 177 countries.

Cycling currently, he said was among the top five sporting disciplines in Ghana, adding that participating in the Mini Olympics for cycling would be a huge boost to its quest of becoming a sport of choice.

The Union CyclisteInternational (UCI) organised event is set for August with 13 cycling disciplines for the 11-day exceptional non-stop cycling showdown.

Mr Shaaban who doubles at Ghana’s Chef De Mission, explained that Ghana would compete in six disciplines including cycling ball(only African team), para-cycling (blind, amputee, hand), BMS freestyle, road cycling, time trial and track events.

Out of the number, he was confident para cycling and cycling ball were strong tips for medals.

Mr Abraham Sarbeng Antwi of ASA Plus Destinations, a travel and tour company and sponsors of Team Ghana,said they were pleased to come on board to support Ghana’s participation in the cycling championships.

Mr Antwi said his company sponsored the Ghana Deaf Association for the Deaflympics last year and would ride on that experience to do a good work for the cycling team.

BY MICHAEL D.ABAYATEYE