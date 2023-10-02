Ghana to host MMA as demonstration at 13th African Games

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) will held as demonstration game

at 13th African Games to be hld in Accra in March next year, the President of the Ghana Mixed Martial Arts Association (GHAMMAF) has disclosed.

According to him, the asso­ciation had been sanctioned by the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA) to participate in the African Games, however they wanted to involve all combat sports to create the larger coverage and mileage.

Addressing the press in Accra on Wednesday, Mr Jeff Taylor said he wanted everyone engaged in MMA to be part of the organ­isation and make history as they prepare for an Olympic Games appearance.

“We need to come together and have decent representation at the Games while we prepare for other international competi­tions,” he stated.

The Vice President of the association,Mr Kwab Asamoah said they planned to unite all combat sports including boxing, kickboxing, Karate Do and judo adding that “We need to work towards getting the best athletes to represent the country at the Games.”

He noted that, the association was poised to offering opportu­nities for the youth to develop and promote the least financed and lesser known sports.

“We are planning on camp­ing, sponsorship, cohesion, me­dia attention and public appeal” he emphasised.

A Martial Arts coach, Ezekiel Dodoo was optimistic that Gha­na had very strong and talented fighters that could win gold at the Games.

“We have the men, we are only waiting for the bell to sound and the referee to say “fight”, to make Ghana proud,” he stated.

The 13th African Games is scheduled for March 2024.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE