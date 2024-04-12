Ghana to host 6th Consultative International Cashew Council Conference

Ghana is to host the sixth Coun­cil of Ministers’ Conference of the Consultative International Cashew Council (CICC) slated for April 16 to 20, 2024.

The conference, which will be held alongside a research dialogue, fair and an exhibition, is aimed at supporting the development of the cashew sector and contribute to the economic and social growth of African states.

On the theme: ‘Projecting the Cashew Sector through local Con­sumption, Value Addition and Job Creation,’ the meeting is expect­ed to attract ministers, experts, researchers and other stakeholders from 11 African countries to share experiences, identify gaps and marshal efforts in promoting the cashew industry.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Tree Crops Develop­ment Authority (TCDA), Mr Yaw Oteng, at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, said Ghana’s hosting of the conference was a testament to the government’s commitment to the development of the cashew sector and the desire to showcase the potential of the cashew industry.

He also said it would provide the Ministry of Food and Agri­culture (MoFA) an opportunity to showcase progress made so far in the cashew sector and attract potential investors to the industry.

“Moreover, the awareness and visibility created during these events will lead to increased pro­duction, development, processing, exports, and consumption of cashew products, benefiting both producers and consumers,” he added.

Mr Oteng further underscored the need for Ghana to upscale her cashew processing capacity in spite of the support obtained from international organisations such as the World Bank to be able to in­crease export and improve foreign exchange earnings.

The deputy CEO also noted that his outfit, in partnership with other government agencies, was intensifying effort to mitigate climate change impact by planting more trees, including cashew trees across the country.

For instance, he indicated that TCDA, under the Tree Free Crops Rehabilitation programme, was replanting trees, including cashew trees that had been destroyed by illegal mining and other activities which had negative climate change impact.

Mr Oteng indicated that his outfit under the component the World Bank Ghana Tree Crop Di­versification Project was commit­ted to the development of small irrigation systems to take care of drought and protect cashew geo­graphical areas in the country.

He called on all stakeholders in the cashew value chain and the general public to actively partici­pate in the conference.

Established in 2016, and made up of 11 member countries, including Ghana, the CICC, an in­ternational and intergovernmental organisation promotes, advocates, shares knowledge, innovates, and provides platform for discussions on issues related to the cashew value chain.

With its headquarters in Ab­idjan, the CICC is made up of two permanent bodies and three non-permanent technical bodies. The permanent bodies are the Council of Ministers and the Ex­ecutive Secretariat.

BY ABIGAIL ANNOH