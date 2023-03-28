Ghana to collaborate with US to find peaceful resolution to conflicts worldwide – Pres

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to collaborate with the United States of America at all levels in finding peaceful resolution to conflicts in the world.

He said Ghana and the US had collaborated effectively on several matters over the years and a major outcome of their meeting yesterday was the reaffirmation of the commitment to collaborate further to provide mutual support at both multi and bilateral levels.

“Ghana will continue to collaborate with the United States of America at all levels, particularly towards peaceful resolution of conflict and in the search of global peace and security to promote sustainable development around the world,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo made these comments at a joint press conference after bilateral talks at the Jubilee House with Ms Kamala Harris, Vice President of the US in Accra yesterday.

Ms Harris was received at the Jubilee House by Nana Akufo-Addo as part of her three-day state visit to Ghana.

On her arrival at the Jubilee House, Harris inspected a guard of honour mounted by the Ghana Airforce, and took the national salute with a 21-gun salute in the background.

She was met at the foyer of Ghana’s Presidency by Nana Akufo-Addo where the two exchanged pleasantries and retired to the ceremonial room for a one-on-one discussions.

Addressing the media after the meeting, President Akufo-Addo said the visit by Ms Harris reaffirmed the ties of cooperation and bonds of friendship that the two countries attached to their relationship and each other.

He said Ghana and the US pledged their commitment to exploring areas of interest for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

President Akufo-Addo said “Our two countries share similar aspirations and values. We are both committed to democratic governance with its respect for human rights, the rule of law and the principles of democratic accountability.”

He noted that his meeting with Ms Harris discussed at length how the two countries could boost their political and economic relations, culture and people to people exchanges as well as co-operation at the multi and bilateral levels.