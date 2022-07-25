Ghana show class at WAKO kickboxing championship

The national kickboxing team, the Black Terminators bagged a total of five medals at the just ended World Association of Kickboxing Organisation (WAKO) Africa Zone II Kickboxing and Pro Fight Championships held on July 6-10, in Abidjan, La Cote d’Ivoire.

They comprise of two gold, a silver and two bronze medals.

Richard Asiedu, a 70kg fighter, won gold and was also adjudged the best fighter in the division.

Edmond Agator won the second gold in the 66kg division, followed by Charles Lampteywho picked sliver in the 60kg division while Lucky Sarfo and Michael Acheampongwon bronze medals each in the 75kg and 65kg divisions, respectively.

All five fighters have thus qualified for the 2022 WAKO Africa championship to be held at the John Barrable Hall, in South Africaon August 26-28.

The Technical Director of the Ghana Kickboxing Association (GKBA),Mr George Slater-Commodore in a chat with the Times Sports commended the team for the hard work.

He said Ghana presented a 13-man delegation to the championship led by coaches Jacob Annan and Jonathan E-uro, 10 amateur fighters and one pro fighter.



The championship held under the K1 rules brought together amateur and pro fighters from Ghana, Nigeria, Togo, Senegal and the host country Cote d’Ivoire.

He said the association was financially constrained and that affected their plans for the championship.

“We could not leave Ghana on time so we arrived on the opening day of the championship. We quickly had to settle and start fighting the same day.It affected some of the fighters who did not have rest before going to fight.”

“The five medalists have to begin preparations for the South Africa championships next month but the association is uncertain whether they can make it or not due to the financial difficulties.”

He praised the GKBA President Mr Raja Owusu-Ansah for his effort to get the fighters to the qualifying championship.

He appealed to the Ministry of Youth and Sports and corporate sector to come to the aid of the association for Ghana to make an appearance at the fiesta.

