Ghana participate in training camp in South Africa

The Ghana American Football Federation (GAFF), the national governing body for American football and non-contact flag football, has participated in a training camp in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The camp, held on February 16, 2024 with the South African American Foot­ball Federation, was to prepare for the Andia Bowl and King Bowl competition in Croatia and the Netherlands respec­tively later this year.

The two national federations have been officially invited to represent Af­rica in the tournament through qualifi­cation.

According to the GAFF Secretary General, the group had bilateral talks with their South African counterparts

On how to collaborate in order to develop the two disciplines in their respective countries.

“This is the very first of its kind and at the end of the training camp, GAFF met with the President of the South African Federation and his executive in Benoni, Johannesburg.

He said after the U-12 participation in the NFL flagship programme in Florida, USA earlier this year, the GAFF will continue to develop the sports in the U14, U16, U19 and the senior team.

The trip of the nine-member team made up of seven athletes and two officials was sponsored by GAFF, Northern Rok Limited and MC-bb­phylls Protocol Consult.