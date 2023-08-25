Ghana on track with IMF programme, seems to be returning to financial sustainability – Prof. Peprah

Ghana’s expected agree­ment with its external creditors in the coming week shows the country is on track with the International Mon­etary Fund programme, Associate Professor of Finance at Andrews University in Michigan, Williams Peprah, has stated.

According to him, Ghana seemed to be returning to finan­cial sustainability.

UK-based Economist Intelli­gence Unit in its recent report in­dicated that Ghana had advanced with its negotiation for external debt restructuring.

Speaking to Joy Business in Accra yesterday, Professor Peprah said Ghana should convince China to restructure all of the about $5 billion plus of its loans.

“It will be glad to see China also accepting a deal (debt ex­change) like this because they are also seen as our external creditors and it will really help us. This is because we owe about $5 billion plus to China which is very sig­nificant. It gives some confidence to the fact that probably the IMF strategy or guidelines are being complied with and Ghana seems to be coming back on track to return to financial sustainability.”

Professor Peprah also said the IMF’s successful first review of the Economic Credit Facility (ECF) in September 2023 would pave the way for the country to meet all the needed requirements going forward.

“The first review will help ensure we’ve tied the knot on all the needed issues. Because if the first review ends well, we may have to make sure that by No­vember 2023 we have met all the needed requirements, especially with the creditors, both domestic and external and other economic conditions,” he said.

He said, “Probably those ones are easy for us to achieve – we are almost there, the difficult one is getting the external credi­tors to agree. From the news we are hearing this is going to be achieved.”

He continued that the economy would have recovered in 2024 if not for the 2024 elec­tions, which he said would drive expenditure and might pose a risk.