Ghana, Niger friendly today

The Black Princesses of Ghana are scheduled to take on the Menas of Niger in a pre-tournament friendly today at the Accra Sports Stadium at 9 am.

Coach YusifBasigi’s side have been camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram in preparation for the upcoming West African Football Union Zone B (WAFU-B) U-20 Girls tournament in Kumasi.

The coach will use the match to sharpen the rough edges in readiness for the opening game against Benin on Saturday.

Ghana is in Group A with Benin and Cote d’Ivoire while Niger is in Group B with Togo, Nigeria and Burkina Faso.

The newly introduced tournament for U-20 girls across the sub-region will kick start in Kumasi on Saturday.